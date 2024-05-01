A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, bottom, and an Italian Air Force KC-767 tanker, top, fly together over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 1, 2024. This exercise serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all parties involved to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures while improving interoperability during full spectrum engagements which range from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:52 Photo ID: 8380234 VIRIN: 240502-F-RJ686-1754 Resolution: 2740x1827 Size: 114.41 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.