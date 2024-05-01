Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1 [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 1, 2024. This exercise serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all parties involved to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures while improving interoperability during full spectrum engagements which range from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8380233
    VIRIN: 240502-F-RJ686-1634
    Resolution: 2215x1477
    Size: 110.41 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-46 Pegasus

