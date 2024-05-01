Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1 [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, South Korea, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 1, 2024. The KC-135 was recently transferred to the 909th ARS from the Alaska Air National Guard. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8380232
    VIRIN: 240502-F-RJ686-1600
    Resolution: 3975x2650
    Size: 656.92 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RFAtoday
    RFA24
    RedFlagAlaska24

    OPTIONS

