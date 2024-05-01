U.S. and Italian Air Force tankers fly together, supporting RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, refuels a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, South Korea, over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 1, 2024. The KC-135 was recently transferred to the 909th ARS from the Alaska Air National Guard. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

