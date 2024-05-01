Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference [Image 3 of 9]

    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    An Air Force Sergeants Association sign sits atop a table during the AFSA Conference at Bally’s Casino in Dover, Delaware, May 1, 2024. Airmen attended the three-day conference, to attain more information on professional development, opportunities for community involvement and how to support AFSA’s mission to advocate for improved quality of life for military personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8379906
    VIRIN: 240501-F-PU288-1040
    Resolution: 4382x3153
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Conference
    AFSA
    Dover AFB
    Chiefs
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT