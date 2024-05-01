Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference [Image 1 of 9]

    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Bellerose poses with Airmen attending the Air Force Sergeants Association Division 1 Conference at Bally’s Casino in Dover, Delaware, May 1, 2024. Airmen attended the three-day conference, to attain more information on professional development, opportunities for community involvement and how to support the AFSA’s mission to advocate for improved quality of life for military personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8379904
    VIRIN: 240501-F-PU288-1022
    Resolution: 3713x3567
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference
    2024 AFSA Division 1 Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Conference
    AFSA
    Dover AFB
    Chiefs
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT