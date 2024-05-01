Virginia E. Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, speaks to the crowd during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 opening ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8379759 VIRIN: 240430-M-GG264-5713 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ACCRA, GH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.