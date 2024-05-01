Virginia E. Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, speaks to the crowd during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 opening ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8379759
|VIRIN:
|240430-M-GG264-5713
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
