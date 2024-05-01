Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Ceremony

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Virginia E. Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, speaks to the crowd during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 opening ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:50
    Location: ACCRA, GH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVAF
    AFRICOM
    Maritime Security
    Ghana
    MFEA
    AMFS/NILS-A24

