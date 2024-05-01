Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard's 266th Range Squadron, Cowboy Control, host exercise particpants during exercise Panther Shadow, March 25-29, 2024. The exercise included IDANG, 388th Fighter Wing and 729th Air Control Squadron, both from Hill Air Force Base, Airmen conducting near peer combat training in ranges over Idaho, Nevada and Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 09:53 Photo ID: 8379489 VIRIN: 240326-Z-IM874-1012 Resolution: 4689x2638 Size: 8.25 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Panther Shadow, training for a near-peer fight [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.