Panther Shadow, training for a near-peer fight

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard's 266th Range Squadron, Cowboy Control, host exercise particpants during exercise Panther Shadow, March 25-29, 2024. The exercise included IDANG, 388th Fighter Wing and 729th Air Control Squadron, both from Hill Air Force Base, Airmen conducting near peer combat training in ranges over Idaho, Nevada and Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
