Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle prepares to get underway from Los Angeles Harbor. The Eagle is a three-masted, 295-foot barque used as a training cutter for future officers of the Coast Guard. It is homeported in New London, Conn., where the Coast Guard Academy is also located. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200109, "Departure Preparations," Michael Lawrence Grygiel, watercolor, 11 x 14 inches

