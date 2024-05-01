Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200109, "Departure Preparations," Michael Lawrence Grygiel

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle prepares to get underway from Los Angeles Harbor. The Eagle is a three-masted, 295-foot barque used as a training cutter for future officers of the Coast Guard. It is homeported in New London, Conn., where the Coast Guard Academy is also located. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200109, "Departure Preparations," Michael Lawrence Grygiel, watercolor, 11 x 14 inches

    Coast Guard Academy
    COGAP artwork
    Cutter Barque Eagle

