    Nurses and Techs Week [Image 5 of 9]

    Nurses and Techs Week

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center celebrates its nurses and medical technicians during National Nurses Week. Team BAMC sees its nursing staff not just as healthcare providers, but as superheroes in their field, embodying strength, compassion, and unwavering commitment. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 08:24
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses and Techs Week [Image 9 of 9], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nurse
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Nurses Week
    Defense Health Agency
    Healthcare Heroes

