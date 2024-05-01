Brooke Army Medical Center celebrates its nurses and medical technicians during National Nurses Week. Team BAMC sees its nursing staff not just as healthcare providers, but as superheroes in their field, embodying strength, compassion, and unwavering commitment. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 08:20
|Photo ID:
|8379222
|VIRIN:
|240418-D-HZ730-9792
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurses and Techs Week [Image 10 of 10], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
