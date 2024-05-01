Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division creates new connections in Pocheon

    POCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Maj. Taylor Criswell 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ty Huffman, Battalion Commander of 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/US Combined Division, talks with Mr. 2ID/RUCD Community Relations Officer Mr. Yi, Min Song and Mr. Park, Seon Cheol, YeongJoong Myeon Counter Measures Council Committee Chairman at Pocheon Art Valley, South Korea, May 2, 2024. This community relations event aims to build and foster positive interactions between U.S. forces and the local community, supporting mutual understanding and benefiting local economies. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker, 2CAB Public Affairs)

    This work, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division creates new connections in Pocheon [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

