U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ty Huffman, Battalion Commander of 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/US Combined Division, talks with Mr. 2ID/RUCD Community Relations Officer Mr. Yi, Min Song and Mr. Park, Seon Cheol, YeongJoong Myeon Counter Measures Council Committee Chairman at Pocheon Art Valley, South Korea, May 2, 2024. This community relations event aims to build and foster positive interactions between U.S. forces and the local community, supporting mutual understanding and benefiting local economies. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker, 2CAB Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 03:59 Photo ID: 8378956 VIRIN: 240502-A-KU914-1074 Resolution: 5201x3467 Size: 5.48 MB Location: POCHEON, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division creates new connections in Pocheon [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.