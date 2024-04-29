Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho’s adjutant general conducts his final flight nearing retirement [Image 8 of 11]

    Idaho’s adjutant general conducts his final flight nearing retirement

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak conducted the final flight of his career in a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter on April 30, 2024. Garshak, who has served as the state’s adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard since 2017, will retire in June of this year after a 37-year career in the United States Army and the Idaho Army National Guard. Garshak was commissioned as an aviation officer in 1987 and has flown the AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during his career. He served as a platoon leader in Desert Shield/Desert Storm and led the 1-183rd Aviation Regiment on a peacekeeping mission to Bosnia in 2002 as the unit’s battalion commander. Other previous positions include the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, director of operations and chief of staff before his appointment to adjutant general by Gov. Butch Otter in 2017. His replacement will be appointed by Gov. Brad Little in June. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho’s adjutant general conducts his final flight nearing retirement [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

