The Honorable Mr. Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits USNH Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2024) The Honorable Mr. Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visited United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and met with Commanding Officer, CAPT. T. Blair Hines to discuss the capabilities and mission of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise. During his visit to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Mr. Parker also had scheduled office calls with Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet and Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan as well as visits with Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

