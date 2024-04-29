Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col George Normandin, 8th Operations Group deputy commander, prepares to board an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. KFT 24 is conducted to maintain proficiency, credibility, and readiness ensuring that Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

