Lt. Col George Normandin, 8th Operations Group deputy commander, prepares to board an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. KFT 24 is conducted to maintain proficiency, credibility, and readiness ensuring that Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
04.24.2024
05.03.2024
|8378728
|240424-F-YG789-2552
|6048x3402
|9.44 MB
|KR
|2
|0
This work, Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
