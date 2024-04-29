Airman 1st Class Cole Castleman, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for take-off as part of Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. Airmen proved to be flexible and always ready to support the large-scale employment training to work together and build cohesion within the influx of forces added to Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 00:27
|Photo ID:
|8378727
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-YG789-2564
|Resolution:
|3824x2151
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS
