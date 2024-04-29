Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Cole Castleman, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for take-off as part of Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. Airmen proved to be flexible and always ready to support the large-scale employment training to work together and build cohesion within the influx of forces added to Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 00:27
    Photo ID: 8378727
    VIRIN: 240424-F-YG789-2564
    Resolution: 3824x2151
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    240424-F-YG789-2561

