    Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A pilot from the 8th Fighter Wing taxis onto the runway during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. KFT 24 further strengthens the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

