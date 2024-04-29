Wolf Pack, Allies conclude large-force exercise operations

A pilot from the 8th Fighter Wing taxis onto the runway during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. KFT 24 further strengthens the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

