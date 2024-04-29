Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Airfield Security Training Mission

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to 33rd Marine Company, Marine Battalion Landing Team 3, prepare to offload a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during an airfield security training mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Vicente, Philippines, May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Photo ID: 8378725
Location: SAN VICENTE, PH