    Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Airfield Security Training Mission [Image 17 of 18]

    Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Airfield Security Training Mission

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to load U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during a HIMARS rapid infiltration training mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Kemdeng Beach in San Vicente, Philippines, May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 00:32
    Photo ID: 8378724
    VIRIN: 240501-M-HP224-1277
    Resolution: 6575x4385
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Airfield Security Training Mission [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

