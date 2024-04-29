Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Airfield Security Training Mission

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to load U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during a HIMARS rapid infiltration training mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Kemdeng Beach in San Vicente, Philippines, May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

