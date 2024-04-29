USS Ralph Johnson conducts sea-and-anchor evolution.

240429-N-HT008-1067 JAPAN (April 29, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Maria Wilson, from Springfield, Ohio, stands watch in the pilot house during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in Yokosuka, Japan, April 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

