Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney recognizes and awards Joint Base security members for various heroic acts April 24, 2024 at JBPHH, Hawaii. One of the security teams reacted to a vehicle rollover accident, while the other responded to a gate running incident.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8378561
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-JB127-1478
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Commander recognizes security teams [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
