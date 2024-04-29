Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Commander recognizes security teams [Image 13 of 15]

    Joint Base Commander recognizes security teams

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney recognizes and awards Joint Base security members for various heroic acts April 24, 2024 at JBPHH, Hawaii. One of the security teams reacted to a vehicle rollover accident, while the other responded to a gate running incident.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8378561
    VIRIN: 240425-F-JB127-1478
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Commander recognizes security teams [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    JBPHH
    Oahu
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

