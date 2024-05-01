Joint Base Commander recognizes security teams

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney recognizes and awards Joint Base security members for various heroic acts April 24, 2024 at JBPHH, Hawaii. One of the security teams reacted to a vehicle rollover accident, while the other responded to a gate running incident.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

