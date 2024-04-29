US Coast Guard Cutter Confidence Heritage Recognition Ceremony

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) stands in formation, May 2, 2024, during the cutter's heritage recognition ceremony in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Confidence was recognized for 58 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family, and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

