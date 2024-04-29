Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Cutter Confidence Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    US Coast Guard Cutter Confidence Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) stands in formation, May 2, 2024, during the cutter's heritage recognition ceremony in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Confidence was recognized for 58 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family, and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8378548
    VIRIN: 240502-G-PJ308-1047
    Resolution: 6770x4518
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Florida
    Cape Canaveral
    Atlantic Area
    heritage recognition ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT