George Washington Conducts Cyclic Flight Operations

An F-35C Lightning II attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 prepares for takeoff on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 2, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

