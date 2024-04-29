BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, departs for a Bomber Task Force deployment in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. The U.S. looks for every opportunity to train alongside Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

