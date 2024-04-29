Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24 [Image 7 of 7]

    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    36th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, departs for a Bomber Task Force deployment in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. The U.S. looks for every opportunity to train alongside Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8378522
    VIRIN: 240429-F-VH066-1386
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24
    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24
    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24
    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24
    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24
    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24
    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT