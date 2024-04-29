BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, depart Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to support Balikatan 249, hosted in the Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

