    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    36th Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, depart Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to support Balikatan 249, hosted in the Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8378521
    VIRIN: 240429-F-VH066-1509
    Resolution: 4548x3026
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan; BK 24; Balikatan 24; FriendsPartnersAllies; B-52H Stratofortress; BTF

