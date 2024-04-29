U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Willis, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects a panel of a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in preparation for the aircraft to support Balikatan 24, hosted in the Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

This work, BTF departs to participate in Balikatan 24 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.