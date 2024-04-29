Pride of America cruise ship arrives at Pearl Harbor Shipyard

The Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. PHNSY & IMF members joined forces with PSI in bringing the ship to dry dock for a regulatory inspection. The event is the result of a Public-Private Partnership Agreement between PSI and PHNSY & IMF. The ship arrived in the afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Amodo)

