The Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. PHNSY & IMF members joined forces with PSI in bringing the ship to dry dock for a regulatory inspection. The event is the result of a Public-Private Partnership Agreement between PSI and PHNSY & IMF. The ship arrived in the afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Amodo)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8378366
|VIRIN:
|240427-N-HO944-1001
|Resolution:
|5698x3799
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of America cruise ship arrives at Pearl Harbor Shipyard, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pearl Harbor
