ALNG CERFP Medical Teams trains in mass casualty care with local medical students

Senior Airman Hannah Kounter, a medic with the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) medical team, prepare to place a patient role-player on a stretcher during mass casualty care and triage training during Vigilant Guard, Mobile, AL, April 30, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)



