    ALNG CERFP Medical Teams trains in mass casualty care with local medical students [Image 11 of 24]

    ALNG CERFP Medical Teams trains in mass casualty care with local medical students

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Airman Taylor Fabian, a medic with the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) medical team, transports a casualty role-player into the triage tent during military mass casualty care and triage training during Vigilant Guard, Mobile, AL, April 30, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8378079
    VIRIN: 240502-A-AB787-1440
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ALNG CERFP Medical Teams trains in mass casualty care with local medical students [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    Air National Guard
    Vigilant Guard
    CERFP
    alabama national guard
    Air Force

