ALNG CERFP Medical Teams trains in mass casualty care with local medical students

A group of Air Force medics with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) medical team, prepare to place a manual breathing pump onto a patient role-player during mass casualty care and triage training during Vigilant Guard, Mobile, AL, April 30, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024