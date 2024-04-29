Staff Sgt. Dwayne Jones, front, and 1st Lt. Austin Chambers, right, from the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado, run through the Engineer castle at the finish line of the X-Mile final event of the 2024 Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8377903
|VIRIN:
|240422-O-JT284-3544
|Resolution:
|2964x1972
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition 2024, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT