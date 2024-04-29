Staff Sgt. Dwayne Jones, front, and 1st Lt. Austin Chambers, right, from the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado, run through the Engineer castle at the finish line of the X-Mile final event of the 2024 Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8377903 VIRIN: 240422-O-JT284-3544 Resolution: 2964x1972 Size: 3.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition 2024, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.