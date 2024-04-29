Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition 2024

    Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition 2024

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Dwayne Jones, front, and 1st Lt. Austin Chambers, right, from the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado, run through the Engineer castle at the finish line of the X-Mile final event of the 2024 Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8377903
    VIRIN: 240422-O-JT284-3544
    Resolution: 2964x1972
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition 2024, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Army Engineers
    Fort Carson
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Sappers
    Best Sapper 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT