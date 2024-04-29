U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, speaks at Pathways to Success, an event hosted by the Integrated Resiliency Office, April 23, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The symposium was inspired from the game of “LIFE,” offering students from surrounding schools insight on military options. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8377901
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-WT071-1005
|Resolution:
|3364x2243
|Size:
|1010.36 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathways to Success; Opening doors for today’s youth [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pathways to Success; Opening doors for today’s youth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT