U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service deputy commander, speaks at Pathways to Success, an event hosted by the Integrated Resiliency Office, April 22, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The symposium was inspired from the game of “LIFE.” The first day was aimed toward leaders in the community, highlighting the importance of mentoring today’s youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8377897 VIRIN: 240422-F-WT071-1002 Resolution: 2696x1797 Size: 983.47 KB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathways to Success; Opening doors for today’s youth [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.