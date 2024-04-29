Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathways to Success; Opening doors for today's youth

    Pathways to Success; Opening doors for today’s youth

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service deputy commander, speaks at Pathways to Success, an event hosted by the Integrated Resiliency Office, April 22, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The symposium was inspired from the game of “LIFE.” The first day was aimed toward leaders in the community, highlighting the importance of mentoring today’s youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    This work, Pathways to Success; Opening doors for today’s youth [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

