Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Champ of the Week - Kishima Garcia

    Champ of the Week - Kishima Garcia

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with Kishima Garcia, 6th ARW chief diversity and inclusion officer, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2024. Garcia organized the Pathways to Success event at MacDill AFB, hosting over 300 attendees, including 180 students from 12 different programs. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8377895
    VIRIN: 240426-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 183.39 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champ of the Week - Kishima Garcia, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    diversity and inclusion
    Champ of the Week
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Pathway to Success

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT