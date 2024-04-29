Champ of the Week - Kishima Garcia

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with Kishima Garcia, 6th ARW chief diversity and inclusion officer, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2024. Garcia organized the Pathways to Success event at MacDill AFB, hosting over 300 attendees, including 180 students from 12 different programs. (Courtesy photo)

