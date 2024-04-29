Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Sign Language course at DSC Richmond [Image 5 of 8]

    American Sign Language course at DSC Richmond

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation employees participate in an American Sign Language course at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, March 5, 2024. In early 2025, classes are scheduled to resume and be available to DLA service members and employees.(DoD Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    This work, American Sign Language course at DSC Richmond [Image 8 of 8], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASL
    DLA
    Class
    DLA Aviation
    DSC Richmond

