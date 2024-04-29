Town honors black civil war veteran

SHEFFIELD, Mass – Soldiers from the 54th Massachusetts Regiment Honor Guard, Massachusetts National Guard, conduct a flag folding and presentation service during a ceremony at the Center Cemetary, Sheffield, Mass, May 1, 2024. Jone was a member of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment who served during the Civil War, at the Center Cemetary, Sheffield, Mass, May 1, 2024. Jones, a lifelong Sheffield resident, enlisted in the 54th in 1863 at the age of 45. Jones and his nephew Samuel, would go on to fight with the 54th at Morris Island in Beaufort, S.C. both sustaining injuries during combat.



Members of the Massachusetts National Guard 54th Regiment Honor Guard, and reenactors from the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment Company A, provided an honor guard, musket salute, playing of taps, and flag presentation.



The ceremony is part of a project, funded by Mass Humanities, to "tell the hidden and forgotten history" of the Black community in Sheffield from the Revolutionary War until World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)



