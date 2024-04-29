A KC-46 Pegasus aircraft sits on the flight line at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 30, 2024. Lightning filled the sky over Altus and created a display of colors over the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 11:16
|Photo ID:
|8376946
|VIRIN:
|240430-F-RN563-1001
|Resolution:
|7742x5161
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Strikes on the Flight Line, by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
