    Lightning Strikes on the Flight Line

    Lightning Strikes on the Flight Line

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A KC-46 Pegasus aircraft sits on the flight line at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 30, 2024. Lightning filled the sky over Altus and created a display of colors over the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Lauren Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8376946
    VIRIN: 240430-F-RN563-1001
    Resolution: 7742x5161
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Strikes on the Flight Line, by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Altus Air Force Base
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    KC-46 Pegasus

