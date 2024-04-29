NMCB 11 in Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 23, 2024) - U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Ricardo Richard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, controls a 40-ton hydraulic crane onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 23, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 09:25
|Photo ID:
|8376578
|VIRIN:
|240423-N-VF045-1003
|Resolution:
|3765x5647
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
