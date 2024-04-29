NMCB 11 in Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 23, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 process simulated evacuees during an evacuation control center exercise onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 23, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

