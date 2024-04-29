Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard CERF-P training during Vigilant Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    Alabama National Guard CERF-P training during Vigilant Guard

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama National Guard CERF-P soldier leads a simulated patient of a mock chemical spill toward the decontamination tent during the Vigilant Guard training exercise in Mobile, Ala., on May 1, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an in-depth, realistic disaster readiness exercise run by the U.S. Northern Command to train and assess readiness for states to respond to various hazards. The exercise is held annually in different states on a rotational basis. (Alabama National Guard photo by Spc. Alleyson Singley)

