Alabama National Guard CERF-P training during Vigilant Guard

Alabama National Guard CERF-P soldier leads a simulated patient of a mock chemical spill toward the decontamination tent during the Vigilant Guard training exercise in Mobile, Ala., on May 1, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an in-depth, realistic disaster readiness exercise run by the U.S. Northern Command to train and assess readiness for states to respond to various hazards. The exercise is held annually in different states on a rotational basis. (Alabama National Guard photo by Spc. Alleyson Singley)



