    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 3 [Image 1 of 5]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 3

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Kenneth Day, a native of Holland, Iowa, representing the 16th Military Police Brigade team, carries kettlebells as part of the stress shoot event during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, May 1, 2024. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 06:17
    Photo ID: 8376115
    VIRIN: 240501-A-RM492-5479
    Resolution: 4034x6240
    Size: 15.81 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Hometown: HOLLAND, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XVIIIBSC Army BSC24 FORSCOM

