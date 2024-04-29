USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors dedicated employees at quarterly recognition ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Apr.26. The event is held to honor, acknowledge, and celebrate the dedicated individuals within the garrison who have devoted their lives to the noble calling of service.

