Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed service members run for SAAPM [Image 3 of 5]

    Deployed service members run for SAAPM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    A U.S. service member completes a 5-kilometer race for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 6, 2024. This year’s theme for SAAPM, April 1st through April 30th is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8376075
    VIRIN: 240405-Z-DY230-1035
    Resolution: 3847x2565
    Size: 867.16 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed service members run for SAAPM [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deployed service members run for SAAPM
    Deployed service members run for SAAPM
    Deployed service members run for SAAPM
    Deployed service members run for SAAPM
    Deployed service members run for SAAPM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    5K
    SAAPM
    Change through Unity
    Empower Protect Prevent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT