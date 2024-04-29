Deployed service members run for SAAPM

U.S. military service members and Department of Defense civilians gather at the starting line for a 5-kilometer race for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 6, 2024. This year’s theme for SAAPM, April 1st through April 30th is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."
