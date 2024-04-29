U.S. military service members and Department of Defense civilians gather at the starting line for a 5-kilometer race for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 6, 2024. This year’s theme for SAAPM, April 1st through April 30th, is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 04:28 Photo ID: 8376073 VIRIN: 240405-Z-DY230-1003 Resolution: 3514x2343 Size: 685.77 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed service members run for SAAPM [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.