JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (March 5, 2024) Leaders from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), pose with leaders from Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, during a scheduled port visit to Jeju Island, March 5. Higgins is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)



대한민국 제주도 (2024. 3. 5.) - 알레이버크급 유도미사일 구축함 히긴스함 지휘부가 계획에 따른 3월 6일 제주항 기항중 대한민국 해군 지휘관들과 사진촬영을 하고 있다.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 04:09 Photo ID: 8376072 VIRIN: 240305-N-ZS816-1207 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 14.74 MB Location: JEJU ISLAND, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins and Republic of Korea Navy War Fighting Exchange, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.