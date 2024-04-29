Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins and Republic of Korea Navy War Fighting Exchange

    JEJU ISLAND, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (March 5, 2024) Leaders from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), pose with leaders from Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, during a scheduled port visit to Jeju Island, March 5. Higgins is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    대한민국 제주도 (2024. 3. 5.) - 알레이버크급 유도미사일 구축함 히긴스함 지휘부가 계획에 따른 3월 6일 제주항 기항중 대한민국 해군 지휘관들과 사진촬영을 하고 있다.

