2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 3

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct squad knowledge board Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 2, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and make a fight tonight mentality across the division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8376052
|VIRIN:
|240502-O-A4449-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
