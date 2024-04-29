2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 3

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct squad knowledge board Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 2, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and make a fight tonight mentality across the division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

