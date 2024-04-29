Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson 

    Navy Band Southwest

    240226-N-VK401-2792 GLENDALE, AZ (February 26th, 2024) Members of Navy Band Southwest, stationed in San Diego, CA perform at Mountain Ridge High School in conjunction with Phoenix Navy Week 2024.

    Phoenix Navy Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy teams and experience America’s sea services. During Navy Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 00:20
    Photo ID: 8375842
    VIRIN: 240226-N-VK401-2792
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Christiena Taralson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024
    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024
    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024
    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024
    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024
    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024
    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy week
    Navy Band Southwest
    navy music
    phoenix navy week 2024
    Navy Community Outreach (NAVCO)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT